14:20
USD 83.88
EUR 97.87
RUB 1.05
English

Six people injured in traffic accident in Toktogul, including four children

Six people were injured in a traffic accident in Toktogul, including four children. The press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Driver of a Mercedes Benz van drove off the road, lost control of the vehicle and turned over on November 4 at about 21.50 on the 304th kilometer of Bishkek — Osh road.

Six people were injured in the traffic accident. A 59-year-old man, a 28-year-old woman, four children at the age of 10, 8, 6 and 2 are among the victims.

The traffic accident participants with various injuries were delivered to the Toktogul City Hospital by passing cars.
link: https://24.kg/english/172059/
views: 90
Print
Related
Mercedes Sprinter crashes into pole in Bishkek, driver dies at the scene
Car driver detained in Bishkek after hitting 10-year-old child
One citizen killed in traffic accident on Bishkek – Naryn - Torugart highway
Three people killed, 5 injured in traffic accident in Jalal-Abad region
Woman and her daughter die in traffic accident in Issyk-Kul region
Three teenagers die in traffic accident in Osh city
Car burns down near Manas airport
One person injured in traffic accident on Bishkek - Osh highway
Two trucks collide on Osh - Aravan highway
Minibus completely burns down on Bishkek - Torugart highway
Popular
Kyrgyz teacher ends up in Madagascar and changes his mind about education system Kyrgyz teacher ends up in Madagascar and changes his mind about education system
Political events in Kyrgyzstan lead to COVID-19 incidence growth Political events in Kyrgyzstan lead to COVID-19 incidence growth
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar exceeds 84 soms in Kyrgyzstan Exchange rate of U.S. dollar exceeds 84 soms in Kyrgyzstan
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar close to 84 soms in Kyrgyzstan Exchange rate of U.S. dollar close to 84 soms in Kyrgyzstan
5 November, Thursday
14:17
Four patients die from coronavirus for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan Four patients die from coronavirus for 24 hours in Kyr...
13:47
528 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
13:31
535 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 61,309 in total
13:28
Six people injured in traffic accident in Toktogul, including four children
13:09
Acting Mayor of Bishkek plans to close all banquet halls for 15 days