Six people injured in traffic accident in Toktogul, including four children

Six people were injured in a traffic accident in Toktogul, including four children. The press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Driver of a Mercedes Benz van drove off the road, lost control of the vehicle and turned over on November 4 at about 21.50 on the 304th kilometer of Bishkek — Osh road.

Six people were injured in the traffic accident. A 59-year-old man, a 28-year-old woman, four children at the age of 10, 8, 6 and 2 are among the victims.

The traffic accident participants with various injuries were delivered to the Toktogul City Hospital by passing cars.