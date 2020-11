Citywide clean-up will take place in Karakol city on November 6. Press service of the City Hall reported.

It calls on the townspeople to come out and clean up adjacent territory.

«First of all, we ourselves need a clean city, the people who live here. We are reviving this tradition because it is productive and makes it possible not only to clean our streets and yards, but also to feel like one big family. The citywide clean-up will take place on November 6,» the City Hall of Karakol said.