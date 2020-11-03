14:55
Cinema business of Kyrgyzstan demands to open cinemas

The cinema business of Kyrgyzstan demands to open cinemas. Its representatives said at a press conference.

According to the Chairman of the Union of Cinematographers Aibek Daiyrbekov, the cinema business has been experiencing great financial losses for eight months due to the closure of cinemas.

«The ban on cultural events causes great damage not only to workers in this area, but also to the budget. Many directors took loans, shot films, and investors invested money. But they are not allowed to show films to the audience. Therefore, the whole industry is dying,» he said.

Film director Bakyt Osmonkanov was outraged that the ban concerned the work of cinemas, theaters and concert halls only.

«We would be silent, if everyone was treated equally. We see that markets, cafes, restaurants, entertainment establishments are working, that people hold feasts, people are gathered at the stadiums. But for some reason, the cultural sphere is not allowed to work,» he said.

Earlier, the Minister of Culture, Information and Tourism of Kyrgyzstan, Nurzhigit Kadyrbekov, proposed to the government to resume the work of cinemas.

The Ministry of Culture assured that the ministry, together with the Ministry of Health, had developed an algorithm for observing sanitary-epidemiological, sanitary-hygienic regimes to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection.
