Culture Minister of Kyrgyzstan offers Government to resume work of cinemas

Minister of Culture, Information and Tourism of Kyrgyzstan Nurzhigit Kadyrbekov sent a letter to the Government Office about the possibility of resuming the activity of the republic’s cinemas. Press service of the ministry reported.

Activity of cinemas has been suspended since March 17, 2020. They have been closed for almost eight months, resulting in large financial losses for them. At the same time, cinemas continue to spend funds on the maintenance of buildings, security, utilities, payment of partial wages to employees during the quarantine period.

Cinemas that are on long-term lease are in the most difficult situation.

«About 1,000 workers of cinemas have not been paid wages since April due to the ban on economic activity. This affects the financial situation of their families. Long-term involuntary unpaid downtime is forcing workers to look for other work, which will lead to the loss of qualified personnel in the cinema service. In addition, there are contractual obligations on films’ release and collection of money from the sale of movie tickets,» the letter says.

At the same time, the Ministry of Culture, Information and Tourism, together with the Ministry of Health, have developed an algorithm of actions on compliance with sanitary-epidemiological, sanitary-hygienic regimes to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection (COVID-19).