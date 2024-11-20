12:15
Directors of several departments, enterprises replaced in Bishkek City Hall

Personnel reshuffles took place in the Bishkek City Hall. The press service of the municipality reported.

  • Director of the Department of Individual Housing Construction and Urban Development Koichugul Ibraimov was dismissed from his post on the basis of the submitted letter of resignation in connection with reaching the age limit.
  • Uran Musaev was appointed the Director of the Department of Individual Housing Construction and Urban Development. Earlier, he held the position of Director of the Municipal Property Management Department of the Bishkek City Hall.
  • Aliya Koichukeeva was appointed head of the Department of Education of Leninsky district of Bishkek. Previously, she held the position of Deputy Director of the Municipal Property Management Department of the Bishkek City Hall.
  • Bakyt Sherimbekov was appointed Director of the Municipal Property Management Department of the Bishkek City Hall. Previously, he held the position of Director of Bishkek Ritual Services Agency.
  • Arsen Kydyraliev was appointed Deputy Director of the Municipal Property Management Department of the Bishkek City Hall.
  • Bilimbek uulu Adilet was appointed Director of Bishkek Ritual Services Agency. Previously, he held the position of Director of Bishkekzelenstroi municipal enterprise.
  • Adilet Abylbekov was appointed Director of Bishkekzelenstroi. Previously, he held the position of Chief Inspector of the department of control over the implementation of decisions of the Department of Organizational and Control Work of the central office of the City Hall of Bishkek.

Bishkek Mayor Aibek Dzhunushaliev signed the corresponding orders.
link: https://24.kg/english/311662/
views: 117
