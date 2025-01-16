14:39
Personnel changes take place in structural subdivisions of Bishkek City Hall

Personnel changes took place in the structural subdivisions of Bishkek City Hall. The First Vice Mayor of the city Mirlan Baigonchokov said at a joint meeting of three standing committees of the City Council.

According to him, Kadyrbek Otorov was appointed head of Bishkekvodokanal. Earlier, this enterprise was headed by Chyngyz Zhumaliev. He became a deputy of the Bishkek City Council from Zhany Kuch — New Force party. After he vacated the post, Dostukbek Obodoev was appointed in his place.

Nurbek Kasymbekov was appointed Director of the Bishkek Agency of Ritual Services. Previously, the service was headed by Adilet Bilimbek uulu.
