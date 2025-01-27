Bishkek should be comfortable and livable — Cabinet Chairman

Chairman of the Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev took part in the board meeting of the Bishkek City Hall on the results of 2024 and the tasks for 2025.

First Deputy Mayor of the city Mirlanbek Baigonchokov made a report on the social and economic development of the capital.

He noted that last year Bishkek demonstrated economic growth, characterized by an increase in industrial production, services, foreign trade, investment and construction. Average salaries increased and a decrease in unemployment was registered. In addition, 12 new industrial enterprises were opened in the city.

The report also covered the digitalization of urban management, specifically the development and implementation of city information systems and mobile applications.

Another priority area was the development of road infrastructure. According to the First Vice Mayor, in 2024, 25 kilometers of roads and 20.6 kilometers of sidewalks were repaired, six streets with a total length of 21.7 kilometers were reconstructed, and a new asphalt concrete plant was launched.

Adylbek Kasymaliev noted that last year was eventful.

«According to preliminary data, GDP for 2024 amounted to 1,523 trillion soms, which is 9 percent more than in 2023. Without taking into account Kumtor, the growth was 10.3 percent. Economic growth was observed in all sectors. GDP per capita increased from $1,200 in 2020 to $2,431 in 2024. Despite geopolitical and climatic risks, Kyrgyzstan has seen a decrease in inflation for the third year in a row. The total volume of industrial production last year exceeded 585 billion soms,» he said at the board meeting.

The Cabinet Chairman set a number of tasks for the municipality, in particular, he instructed to develop programs for the development of transport, ecology and land use, improve social services, and take measures to increase the income of municipal enterprises. He also instructed to ensure the timely implementation of the Cabinet of Ministers’ action plan approved for 2025 and to take immediate measures to prevent and suppress corruption.

«Bishkek is the capital of our state, so its development and the quality of life of its population directly impact the future of all of Kyrgyzstan. Transformation of Bishkek into a comfortable, livable, safe and developed city is in your hands,» Adylbek Kasymaliev concluded.