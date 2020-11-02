Sellers of Dordoi market hold rally at Government House in Bishkek

Another rally is taking place near the Government House in Bishkek. Entrepreneurs of Dordoi market demand to solve the problem with delivery of goods from China.

According to them, sellers are ready to pay for customs clearance. «We ask the Government to help us. We can’t wait any longer, our goods have been delayed for three months already. They will no longer be relevant next year. The market has a great economic impact, we pay huge taxes. But we have a delay of goods now. We were told that the goods have already crossed the Chinese border and are in the neutral zone,» the protesters say.

The entrepreneurs noted that about 600,000 people were left without profit, and there is no longer an opportunity to pay off multimillion-dollar loans.

«Why are the goods delivered to other countries normally, without problems, but they cannot bring us the goods that we have ordered a long time ago?,» the entrepreneurs ask.