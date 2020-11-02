14:26
USD 81.80
EUR 95.48
RUB 1.03
English

Sellers of Dordoi market hold rally at Government House in Bishkek

Another rally is taking place near the Government House in Bishkek. Entrepreneurs of Dordoi market demand to solve the problem with delivery of goods from China.

According to them, sellers are ready to pay for customs clearance. «We ask the Government to help us. We can’t wait any longer, our goods have been delayed for three months already. They will no longer be relevant next year. The market has a great economic impact, we pay huge taxes. But we have a delay of goods now. We were told that the goods have already crossed the Chinese border and are in the neutral zone,» the protesters say.

The entrepreneurs noted that about 600,000 people were left without profit, and there is no longer an opportunity to pay off multimillion-dollar loans.

«Why are the goods delivered to other countries normally, without problems, but they cannot bring us the goods that we have ordered a long time ago?,» the entrepreneurs ask.
link: https://24.kg/english/171614/
views: 20
Print
Related
Power specialists hold another rally at Government House in Bishkek
Supporters of Kursan Asanov hold rally at SCNS building in Bishkek
Rally against President of France held in Jalal-Abad and Osh
Dismissal of Severelectro director: Special commission to consider issue
Rally of Severelectro employees continues near Government House
Severelectro employees demand dialogue with management
Another rally held near Bishkek City Hall
Rally near Bishkek City Hall: Balbak Tulobaev comes out to protesters
Another rally held at building of Central Election Commission in Bishkek
People with flags gather near City Hall in Bishkek
Popular
Pakistan includes medical schools of Kyrgyzstan in black list Pakistan includes medical schools of Kyrgyzstan in black list
Education Minister of Kyrgyzstan meets with Ambassador of Pakistan Education Minister of Kyrgyzstan meets with Ambassador of Pakistan
Arstan Alai to run for presidency in Kyrgyzstan Arstan Alai to run for presidency in Kyrgyzstan
Education Minister of Kyrgyzstan proposes to open schools from 2nd term Education Minister of Kyrgyzstan proposes to open schools from 2nd term
2 November, Monday
14:17
Sellers of Dordoi market hold rally at Government House in Bishkek Sellers of Dordoi market hold rally at Government House...
14:02
Kara-Keche coal field resumes work in Kyrgyzstan
13:50
Personnel reshuffles continue at Bishkek City Hall
13:43
New head of Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan appointed
13:34
Power specialists hold another rally at Government House in Bishkek