Artem Novikov: Business will be guaranteed safety and protection

«Every economic entity will be guaranteed safety and protection from the government,» the First Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Artem Novikov said at a meeting with representatives of the mining industry and the business community.

According to him, the issue of resuming the activities of mining enterprises, ensuring guarantees of safety and protection of investors is key today. To do this, it is necessary to discuss in detail the existing problems, obstacles in activities.

«We all understand that large enterprises were forced to suspend their work, some suffered damage because of the recent events. The Ministry of Internal Affairs has been instructed to provide, if necessary, round-the-clock security for each enterprise, as well as create an operational headquarters to respond to business problems and protect investors,» said Artem Novikov.

At the same time, he noted that representatives of enterprises should also meet the needs of local residents. Indeed, one of the reasons for the confrontation between local residents and mining companies was poor interaction with the local population.

«Local residents should prevail among workers, and domestic producers — in purchase of goods and services. The population should clearly know that the territory will be reclaimed after completion of all works,» the First Vice Prime Minister stressed.

Artem Novikov noted the poor work of authorized representatives in the regions with both entrepreneurs, investors and the local population.

He made plenipotentiary representatives personally responsible for the resumption of activities and further stable operation of mining enterprises.

«The opinion of local residents depends on your cooperation. Within one week, employees of plenipotentiary representative offices together with all government agencies must conduct explanatory work among the local population. Let’s find a compromise. The government is ready to act as a mediator. The main task now is to find a way out of this situation, taking into account the mutual interests of the parties. And most importantly, everything should be within the framework of the legislation of Kyrgyzstan,» Artem Novikov said.

At the end of the meeting, he instructed to create an interdepartmental commission, which will assess the damage to the activities of mining companies on site. Artem Novikov instructed to conduct explanatory work among the local population, who prevent resumption of the work of enterprises. In addition, it is necessary to take measures to ensure law and order in the areas of operation of mining companies, as well as to bring to justice those involved in committing illegal actions against subsoil users.