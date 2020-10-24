10:25
Humanitarian aid from China to Kyrgyzstan reaches $6.7 million

The government of China has provided humanitarian assistance to Kyrgyzstan for $ 6,764.6 million since March. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

Medical protective products (masks, gloves, goggles, thermometers, N95 respirators), ventilators, PCR and rapid test kits and anti-epidemiological means were allocated.

Humanitarian aid was handed over to the Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Kyrgyz Republic, the City Halls of Bishkek and Osh, including other state organizations and regions of the republic.

«From April to July, humanitarian aid was delivered from such private companies as: ZIJIN and its subsidiary Altynken in the Kyrgyz Republic, Mu Lin Sen LLC, Huawei, Cosco, Beijing Association for Social Development and Environmental Protection and others. Medical protective products and rapid tests for $ 645,041 were donated as humanitarian aid,» the emergency center stressed.
