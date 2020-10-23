New minister bans handing over museum exhibits to state institutions

From now on, it is prohibited in Kyrgyzstan to hand over items from the funds of state museums to decorate the interiors of state institutions and organizations. Press service of the Ministry of Culture, Information and Tourism of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The corresponding order was signed by the head of the ministry Nurzhigit Kadyrbekov.

The ministry clarified that the decision was made in order to preserve and prevent theft of museum items and collections. In addition, it is prohibited to organize and hold exhibitions in non-specialized institutions.

Earlier the Ministry of Culture reported eight missing paintings from the funds of the Kyrgyz National Museum of Fine Arts named after Gapar Aitiev after seizure of the White House in Bishkek.