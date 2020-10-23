Emergencies Ministry calls on drivers to be careful on mountain roads

In connection with a cold snap, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan urges car owners to be careful when planning trips along mountain roads. Press service of the ministry informed 24.kg news agency.

«A sharp change in weather conditions is expected in the republic on October 23-24: rain is forecast in most of the territory and snow — in the foothill and mountain areas. In this regard, we urge drivers to prepare themselves and their transport in advance. When traveling along mountain highways, it is important to have a shovel, chains and a first aid kit with you, as well as change summer tires for winter ones. While driving, keep a distance of at least 500 meters,» the Ministry of Emergency Situations said.

The rescue service also reminds that in case of emergencies, citizens can call 112. The call is free.