11:27
USD 80.74
EUR 95.64
RUB 1.05
English

Emergencies Ministry calls on drivers to be careful on mountain roads

In connection with a cold snap, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan urges car owners to be careful when planning trips along mountain roads. Press service of the ministry informed 24.kg news agency.

«A sharp change in weather conditions is expected in the republic on October 23-24: rain is forecast in most of the territory and snow — in the foothill and mountain areas. In this regard, we urge drivers to prepare themselves and their transport in advance. When traveling along mountain highways, it is important to have a shovel, chains and a first aid kit with you, as well as change summer tires for winter ones. While driving, keep a distance of at least 500 meters,» the Ministry of Emergency Situations said.

The rescue service also reminds that in case of emergencies, citizens can call 112. The call is free.
link: https://24.kg/english/170465/
views: 67
Print
Related
Three homeless people die of hypothermia in Bishkek
Air temperature in Bishkek drops to historic minimum of 1955
Schools in Kyrgyzstan closed due to cold spell
Cold snap in Kyrgyzstan. Classes in schools not canceled
Popular
Sadyr Japarov announces economic amnesty Sadyr Japarov announces economic amnesty
Post-election riots: Development of Jerooy field suspended Post-election riots: Development of Jerooy field suspended
Supreme Court acquits Sadyr Japarov, Talant Mamytov and Kamchybek Tashiev Supreme Court acquits Sadyr Japarov, Talant Mamytov and Kamchybek Tashiev
UN call on Sadyr Japarov to respect the Constitution and human rights UN call on Sadyr Japarov to respect the Constitution and human rights
23 October, Friday
11:10
Emergencies Ministry calls on drivers to be careful on mountain roads Emergencies Ministry calls on drivers to be careful on...
11:04
Winner of Football Cup of Kyrgyzstan announced
10:47
Education Ministry intends to reduce number of report documents for teachers
10:32
Residents of Osh city owe almost 60 million soms for heat supply
10:20
Vladimir Putin: Events taking place in Kyrgyzstan is a disaster
22 October, Thursday
21:35
Kamchi Kolbaev placed in temporary detention facility
21:31
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan adopts bill delaying parliamentary elections