Cold wave expected in Kyrgyzstan from October 1

The weather will remain cool until September 30. Cold wave is expected from October 1 in Kyrgyzstan. The State Committee for Ecology and Climate of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Due to changes in weather conditions, a dust haze covered Bishkek the day before.

According to information from Kyrgyzhydromet, this happened due to the fact that the territory of the republic was under the influence of the rear part of the baric and thermal ridges.

The resulting synoptic conditions determine relatively cool weather until September 30, with a slight drop in night and daytime air temperatures.

In the period from October 1 to October 3, a sharp drop in air temperature, precipitation and strong wind is expected; rain may turn into snow in the mountainous regions; rain and snow is expected in the foothill areas.
