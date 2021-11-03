Weather alert: Cold snap expected in Kyrgyzstan

Air temperature will sharply drop in Kyrgyzstan by the end of the week. The Ministry of Emergency Situations reported with reference to Kyrgyzhydromet.

A sharp weather change is expected on November 4-5. Occasional rains are forecast in most of the territory, snow — in the foothill and mountainous areas. The west wind will increase up to 15-20 m/s in some places.

A significant drop in air temperature is expected, and it will reach negative values ​​throughout the country at night.

Air temperature will reach −3 ... −10 degrees at night, in the daytime −2 ... −7 in Chui valley; in Talas valley at night −6 ... −11, in the daytime −3 ... −8 degrees; in Osh, Jalal -Abad, Batken regions at night −1 ... −6 degrees, in the daytime 0 ... + 5 degrees; in Issyk-Kul basin at night −6 ... −11, in the daytime −1 ... −6; in the agricultural zone of Naryn region at night −10 ... −15, in the daytime −2 ..- 7; in mountainous areas — at night −21 ... −26 degrees, in the daytime −10 ... −15.

«Such unstable weather will complicate agricultural work, grazing and keeping livestock on pastures, operation of vehicles, communications enterprises, energy and utilities services,» Kyrgyzhydromet said.