Three more parties announce their participation in election race

The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan continues to receive notifications from parties of their intention to participate in election race.

Three more political organizations informed the Central Election Commission of their intention to compete for seats: Ata Meken, Meken Yntymagy, Bilim Iim Ordosu.

Earlier applications were submitted by the Green Party and Butun Kyrgyzstan.

On October 6, the CEC was forced to recognize the election results as invalid after mass protests began in Bishkek, which then developed into riots. As a result, the government was replaced in the country — President Sooronbai Jeenbekov was forced to resign. The acting head of state is the Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov.

On October 21, the CEC announced the date of repeat parliamentary elections. They will be held on December 20, 2020. Voting will take place according to the new rules — parliament deputies must decide on the reduction of the amount of the deposit and the threshold.

Parliament member Altynbek Sulaimanov told reporters today that the elections of the president and deputies of the Parliament could be postponed.