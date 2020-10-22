17:07
USD 80.80
EUR 95.74
RUB 1.05
English

Three more parties announce their participation in election race

The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan continues to receive notifications from parties of their intention to participate in election race.

Three more political organizations informed the Central Election Commission of their intention to compete for seats: Ata Meken, Meken Yntymagy, Bilim Iim Ordosu.

Earlier applications were submitted by the Green Party and Butun Kyrgyzstan.

On October 6, the CEC was forced to recognize the election results as invalid after mass protests began in Bishkek, which then developed into riots. As a result, the government was replaced in the country — President Sooronbai Jeenbekov was forced to resign. The acting head of state is the Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov.

On October 21, the CEC announced the date of repeat parliamentary elections. They will be held on December 20, 2020. Voting will take place according to the new rules — parliament deputies must decide on the reduction of the amount of the deposit and the threshold.

Parliament member Altynbek Sulaimanov told reporters today that the elections of the president and deputies of the Parliament could be postponed.
link: https://24.kg/english/170386/
views: 48
Print
Related
Reforma party intends to collect electoral deposit through court
CEC of Kyrgyzstan intends to spend over 450 million soms on repeat elections
Repeat parliamentary elections to be held on December 20 in Kyrgyzstan
CEC offers to resolve issue of returning electoral deposit to parties
Parliamentary elections to be scheduled after lowering electoral threshold
Repeat parliamentary elections could be held on December 20 in Kyrgyzstan
CEC of Kyrgyzstan to schedule repeat parliamentary elections until November 6
Post-election riots in Kyrgyzstan: European Union makes statement
CEC to consider demand of 12 parties to cancel results of elections
Results of parliamentary elections canceled in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Post-election riots: Development of Jerooy field suspended Post-election riots: Development of Jerooy field suspended
Website of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan hacked Website of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan hacked
Sadyr Japarov announces economic amnesty Sadyr Japarov announces economic amnesty
UN call on Sadyr Japarov to respect the Constitution and human rights UN call on Sadyr Japarov to respect the Constitution and human rights
22 October, Thursday
16:55
Three more parties announce their participation in election race Three more parties announce their participation in elec...
16:42
U.S. Department of State offers $1 mln for information about Kolbaev’s network
16:26
Akzholtoi Bekbolotov appointed Director of Kyrgyzfilm film studio
16:19
Kyrgyzstan to increase taxes on gold ore mining
16:07
Kamchi Kolbaev detained for organizing criminal group