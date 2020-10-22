Six more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan

At least six new cases of coronavirus infection have been registered among medical workers in Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

According to the center, two health workers became infected in Osh city, two — in Batken region and two — in Osh region.

Eight health workers have been discharged from hospitals after recovery and 12 more — from home isolation for 24 hours.

In total, COVID-19 has been registered in 3,561 medical workers, 3,220 of them have recovered in the republic.