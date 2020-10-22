12:35
USD 80.80
EUR 95.74
RUB 1.05
English

282 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours

At least 282 more people have recovered from COVID-19 and community-acquired pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

According to the center, 41 people have recovered in Bishkek, 29 — in Osh city, 26 — in Chui region, 72 — in Osh region, 58 — in Jalal-Abad region, 13— in Talas region, 18 — in Issyk-Kul region, 2 — in Naryn region and 23 — in Batken region.

In total, 46,726 recovered patients have been registered in the republic.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
link: https://24.kg/english/170306/
views: 119
Print
Related
Six more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Four people die from coronavirus for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan
547 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 54,006 in total
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 40.7 million people globally
10 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Five people die from coronavirus for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan
305 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
549 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 53,459 in total
One more medical worker diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Two people die from coronavirus for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Post-election riots: Development of Jerooy field suspended Post-election riots: Development of Jerooy field suspended
Website of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan hacked Website of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan hacked
Sadyr Japarov announces economic amnesty Sadyr Japarov announces economic amnesty
UN call on Sadyr Japarov to respect the Constitution and human rights UN call on Sadyr Japarov to respect the Constitution and human rights
22 October, Thursday
12:30
SCNS: Kyrgyzstani trying to leave for war in Syria arrested SCNS: Kyrgyzstani trying to leave for war in Syria arr...
12:22
Customs officers, Financial Police reveal counterfeit goods for 4.7 mln rubles
12:15
Kyrgyzstan in circle of despair: End could be put to investment projects
11:50
Reforma party intends to collect electoral deposit through court
11:29
Six more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan