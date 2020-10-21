Parliamentary Committee approves Zulushev for post of Prosecutor General

The Committee on Constitutional Legislation, State Structure, Judicial, Legal Issues and Regulations of the Parliament approved Kurmankul Zulushev’s candidacy for the post of Prosecutor General of Kyrgyzstan. The decision was made at today’s meeting of the committee.

Kurmankul Zulushev is a deputy of the Parliament of the sixth convocation. His candidacy for the post of Prosecutor General was proposed by the Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov.

The Prosecutor General Otkurbek Dzhamshitov has resigned. Parliament accepted his resignation at today’s meeting.