National Bank completely resumes work of SWIFT payment system

In connection with stabilization of the social and political situation in the country, the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan decided to invalidate the resolution of its Board on restrictions on cross-border communication channels.

Today, on October 21, commercial banks will continue to carry out money transfers of individuals through money transfer systems without opening an account, transfer transactions and payments through national and international payment systems, including SWIFT system and alternative communication channels, without any restrictions.

When carrying out transfer and payment transactions, commercial banks will comply with the requirements of the legislation on countering financing of terrorist activities and money laundering.

«For issues related to the provision of banking services, including payments, both through national and international systems, please contact commercial banks that operate in a regular mode,» the National Bank stressed.