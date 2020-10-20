22:24
USD 81.80
EUR 96.03
RUB 1.05
English

Customs Chairman of Kyrgyzstan Kadyrzhan Semeteev meets with businessmen

Kadyrzhan Semeteev began his first working day as a Chairman of the State Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan with a meeting with business representatives. Press service of the state agency reported today.

The customs officials note that creation of favorable conditions for participants of foreign economic activity is their priority task.

«The COVID-19 pandemic, due to which the external borders of the EAEU were closed, had a negative impact on the dynamics of customs revenues and activities of the business environment. Therefore, at present, the priority task of the Customs Service is to improve conditions for participants of the foreign economic activity,» Kadyrzhan Semeteev said.

Business representatives voiced their problems at the meeting. As a result, the Chairman of the State Customs Service gave a number of instructions to the relevant departments, including on the prompt resolution of the existing problems of the business environment.

Kadyrzhan Semeteev was appointed the head of the Customs Service the day before. Previously, he worked as the head of the Post-Customs Control Department of the State Customs Service. Earlier, he headed the Personnel Department.
link: https://24.kg/english/170065/
views: 85
Print
Related
Corruption at Customs: 40 participants of Matraimov's shady schemes identified
Elnura Mambetzhunusheva becomes head of State Customs Service
Customs declaration of goods resumed in Kyrgyzstan
Customs declaration of goods suspended in Kyrgyzstan
Customs Service clarifies algorithm of passage through Torugart checkpoint
Customs officers reveal scheme of illegal import of vehicles into Kyrgyzstan
Former customs officer Nurbek Aibashev placed under house arrest
Customs officers’ case. Preventive measure extended
Scheme at the Customs: Transnational criminal group detained in Kyrgyzstan
President tells about corruption at Customs. Officials not know what to answer
Popular
Restrictions on entry and exit from Osh region imposed in Kyrgyzstan Restrictions on entry and exit from Osh region imposed in Kyrgyzstan
Pretrial proceedings on shady schemes of Raiymbek Matraimov started Pretrial proceedings on shady schemes of Raiymbek Matraimov started
Interior Minister visits police officers injured during riots in Bishkek Interior Minister visits police officers injured during riots in Bishkek
Six Kyrgyzstanis try to illegally cross state border with Kazakhstan Six Kyrgyzstanis try to illegally cross state border with Kazakhstan
20 October, Tuesday
22:02
Raiymbek Matraimov released on pledge not to leave town Raiymbek Matraimov released on pledge not to leave town
21:49
Transport Minister instructs to increase number of flights to Russia
21:42
International reserves of Kyrgyzstan decrease by $ 76 million for a month
21:36
Customs Chairman of Kyrgyzstan Kadyrzhan Semeteev meets with businessmen
21:24
Minibus completely burns down on Bishkek - Torugart highway