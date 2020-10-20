Customs Chairman of Kyrgyzstan Kadyrzhan Semeteev meets with businessmen

Kadyrzhan Semeteev began his first working day as a Chairman of the State Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan with a meeting with business representatives. Press service of the state agency reported today.

The customs officials note that creation of favorable conditions for participants of foreign economic activity is their priority task.

«The COVID-19 pandemic, due to which the external borders of the EAEU were closed, had a negative impact on the dynamics of customs revenues and activities of the business environment. Therefore, at present, the priority task of the Customs Service is to improve conditions for participants of the foreign economic activity,» Kadyrzhan Semeteev said.

Business representatives voiced their problems at the meeting. As a result, the Chairman of the State Customs Service gave a number of instructions to the relevant departments, including on the prompt resolution of the existing problems of the business environment.

Kadyrzhan Semeteev was appointed the head of the Customs Service the day before. Previously, he worked as the head of the Post-Customs Control Department of the State Customs Service. Earlier, he headed the Personnel Department.