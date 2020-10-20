22:24
USD 81.80
EUR 96.03
RUB 1.05
English

Minibus completely burns down on Bishkek - Torugart highway

An incident occurred on the 37th kilometer of Bishkek — Torugart highway. A cargo minibus spontaneously caught fire and completely burned down. The Traffic Safety Department for Chui region confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

«Fortunately, no one suffered. According to the driver himself, a short circuit occurred in the vehicle, after which fire broke out. There was no traffic accident or collision with obstacles. Police officers arrived at the scene. A check will be carried out on the incident,» the department noted.

Video of the incident appeared on social media.
link: https://24.kg/english/170064/
views: 93
Print
Related
Fire breaks out in building of gold mining company in Ala-Buka
Five people killed, 39 injured in traffic accidents in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
Six cars collide in Bishkek
Asia store burns down in center of Bishkek
Three people die in traffic accident in Toktogul
Unknown persons set fire to house of deputy in Issyk-Ata district
20-year-old girl injured in traffic accident in Chui village
Three fire brigades, protesters extinguish fire in the White House in Bishkek
Two cars collide in Bishkek, two people injured
Ambulance rams into herd of sheep in Talas region
Popular
Restrictions on entry and exit from Osh region imposed in Kyrgyzstan Restrictions on entry and exit from Osh region imposed in Kyrgyzstan
Pretrial proceedings on shady schemes of Raiymbek Matraimov started Pretrial proceedings on shady schemes of Raiymbek Matraimov started
Interior Minister visits police officers injured during riots in Bishkek Interior Minister visits police officers injured during riots in Bishkek
Six Kyrgyzstanis try to illegally cross state border with Kazakhstan Six Kyrgyzstanis try to illegally cross state border with Kazakhstan
20 October, Tuesday
22:02
Raiymbek Matraimov released on pledge not to leave town Raiymbek Matraimov released on pledge not to leave town
21:49
Transport Minister instructs to increase number of flights to Russia
21:42
International reserves of Kyrgyzstan decrease by $ 76 million for a month
21:36
Customs Chairman of Kyrgyzstan Kadyrzhan Semeteev meets with businessmen
21:24
Minibus completely burns down on Bishkek - Torugart highway