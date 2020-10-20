At least 228 different crimes registered in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours

At least 228 various crimes have been registered for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

Some 150 offenses were also registered.

«All the necessary operational and investigative measures are being taken for a thorough investigation of the crimes and misconduct. In addition, employees of the internal affairs bodies, together with representatives of local self-government and voluntary people’s guards, carry out preventive measures to ensure protection of public order,» the ministry informed.