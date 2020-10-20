13:13
Number of restrictions imposed in Jalal-Abad due to spread of COVID-19

A number of restrictions have been imposed in Jalal-Abad city due to the spread of coronavirus. Press service of the City Hall reported.

In connection with the growth in incidence, a meeting of the city headquarters for the fight against COVID-19 was held.

The headquarters is considering the issue of imposing a quarantine regime in Jalal-Abad city.

The owners of cafes were banned from working for an indefinite period, football fields and public bathhouses were closed. Tough measures will also be taken, if the number of visitors in a cafe exceeds 50 people.

Mobile teams are working in the city that conduct testing for COVID-19.

At least 5,867 cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in Jalal-Abad region since March.
