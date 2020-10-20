11:42
Ex-deputy head of Financial Police of Kyrgyzstan detained

Emil Zhamgyrchiev, former deputy chairman of the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes, was detained in Bishkek. The State Committee for National Security (SCNS) informed 24.kg news agency.

Bakytbek Kalmuratov, the former deputy head of the Government’s Executive Office, was also detained together with him.

«Within the framework of investigative actions, involvement of the ex-deputy head of the Government’s Executive Office and ex-deputy chairman of the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes in taking a bribe on an especially large scale has been revealed. These officials received money from a private entrepreneur for a positive solution of issues related to investigation of the criminal case on smuggling by the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes. A criminal case was initiated under the article «Taking a bribe» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. Emil Zhamgyrchiev and Bakytbek Kalmuratov were placed in the temporary detention facility of the State Committee for National Security,» the SCNS said.
link: https://24.kg/english/169951/
views: 142
