Cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Turkey to be continued

Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Ruslan Kazakbaev had a telephone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu. Press service of the ministry reported.

During the telephone conversation, the Foreign Minister informed that the situation in the country was stable, the ongoing political processes have returned to the legal framework, all branches of state power were legitimate, and the executive bodies continue to operate normally.

The parties also exchanged views on topical issues of bilateral cooperation in the political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

As noted, special emphasis was placed on enhancing priority areas of cooperation, as well as taking measures to strengthen and develop the Kyrgyz-Turkish strategic cooperation.

«In addition, the minister Ruslan Kazakbaev thanked the Turkish side for supporting the people of Kyrgyzstan in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic. The importance of full implementation of the previously reached agreements was also noted. In this regard, the Kyrgyz side expressed readiness to meet with the Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in the near future,» the Foreign Ministry reported.
