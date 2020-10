Zhumgalbek Shablanbekov was appointed the Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) — Head of the Ninth Service of the SCNS. The press service of the Government reports.

The corresponding order was signed by the Prime Minister, Acting President Sadyr Japarov.

Earlier, Sanzharbek Erkinbaev took the post of the head of the Ninth Service of the State Committee for National Security.