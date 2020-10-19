Sadyr Japarov asks National Bank to resume cross-border operations in full

Acting President, Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov met with the Chairman of the National Bank Tolkunbek Abdygulov.

According to the press service of the Government, he provided information on the activities of the National Bank aimed at ensuring macroeconomic stability in the country, stability and security of the banking and payment systems of Kyrgyzstan, as well as the situation in the foreign exchange market.

Issues related to mitigation of the negative economic consequences of the spread of coronavirus infection for the population and business entities were discussed.

Sadyr Japarov noted the importance of maintaining stability of the financial and banking system, stability of the exchange rate of the national currency, as well as reducing the risks to the national economy arising from the spread of coronavirus infection. He instructed the National Bank, in connection with the stabilization of the situation in the country, to take measures for the timely and uninterrupted conducting of payment and transfer operations through national and international payment systems, as well as resumption of cross-border operations via the SWIFT system and alternative communication channels without restrictions.