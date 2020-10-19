18:59
USD 81.80
EUR 95.74
RUB 1.05
English

Sadyr Japarov asks National Bank to resume cross-border operations in full

Acting President, Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov met with the Chairman of the National Bank Tolkunbek Abdygulov.

According to the press service of the Government, he provided information on the activities of the National Bank aimed at ensuring macroeconomic stability in the country, stability and security of the banking and payment systems of Kyrgyzstan, as well as the situation in the foreign exchange market.

Issues related to mitigation of the negative economic consequences of the spread of coronavirus infection for the population and business entities were discussed.

Sadyr Japarov noted the importance of maintaining stability of the financial and banking system, stability of the exchange rate of the national currency, as well as reducing the risks to the national economy arising from the spread of coronavirus infection. He instructed the National Bank, in connection with the stabilization of the situation in the country, to take measures for the timely and uninterrupted conducting of payment and transfer operations through national and international payment systems, as well as resumption of cross-border operations via the SWIFT system and alternative communication channels without restrictions.
link: https://24.kg/english/169887/
views: 147
Print
Related
Growth of dollar exchange rate associated with situation in Kyrgyzstan
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan resumes international financial operations
Banks in Kyrgyzstan recommended to work from 9.00 to 15.00
National Bank: Gold and foreign exchange reserves are in safety
Banks of Kyrgyzstan partially resume their activities
National Bank disables SWIFT payment system to avoid transfer of money
Work of banks repeatedly suspended, but Elcard system functions
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan recommends commercial banks to suspend work
National Bank sells $ 58.8 mln in foreign exchange market in the last week
Drop in GDP to reach 3-3.5 percent in Kyrgyzstan at year-end
Popular
President of Kyrgyzstan resigns President of Kyrgyzstan resigns
Russia suspends financial assistance to Kyrgyzstan until situation stabilizes Russia suspends financial assistance to Kyrgyzstan until situation stabilizes
Restrictions on entry and exit from Osh region imposed in Kyrgyzstan Restrictions on entry and exit from Osh region imposed in Kyrgyzstan
Pretrial proceedings on shady schemes of Raiymbek Matraimov started Pretrial proceedings on shady schemes of Raiymbek Matraimov started
19 October, Monday
17:53
Post-election riots: Development of Jerooy field suspended Post-election riots: Development of Jerooy field suspen...
17:45
Kadyrzhan Semeteev becomes head of State Customs Service
17:34
Suyunbek Kasmambetov appointed Chief of Staff of President’s Executive Office
17:23
Sadyr Japarov asks National Bank to resume cross-border operations in full
16:34
Website of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan hacked