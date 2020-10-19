Parliamentary elections to be scheduled after lowering electoral threshold

Elections of deputies of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan will be scheduled after amendments to the electoral legislation. The Central Election Commission (CEC) reports.

According to CEC, the decision was made following a working meeting. It is clarified that parliament members must also resolve the issue of registration based on Form No. 2. As soon as all changes, including lowering the threshold and the electoral deposit, are adopted by the sixth convocation in three readings, the CEC will announce voting day.

Earlier, the relevant committee approved the initiative. The parliamentary elections will be preliminary held on December 20.

On October 6, the CEC was forced to recognize the election results as invalid after mass protests began in Bishkek, and then riots. As a result, the Government of the country was replaced — President Sooronbai Jeenbekov was forced to resign.