Aida Ismailova notes insufficient work on combatting coronavirus

An online meeting was held at the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan with participation of the Deputy Prime Minister Aida Ismailova, regional healthcare coordinators and heads of healthcare organizations. The press service of the Government reports.

The coordinators reported on the general situation in the republic on COVID-19, provision with personal protective equipment and medicines.

A high increase in the incidence rate is registered in Osh and Batken regions, in Bishkek, as well as an increase in the COVID-19 incidence among health workers. Participants of the meeting also noted mass gathering of people without compliance with anti-epidemiological measures, followed by infection, taking into account the two-week incubation period of COVID-19.

Aida Ismailova noted that all managers provide information about the sufficient provision with PPE, medical equipment, medicines, however, according to the information received by her, there are shortcomings.

«You all said at the headquarters meetings that you had everything, and now you submit other information. Responsible persons will be held accountable for submitting false information. I ask you to pay great attention to the treatment of patients, as the number of deaths from the virus is growing. Infection cases are on the rise among healthcare workers. I demand to step up the work on infection control. If there is enough PPE, and training is carried out online, then why do doctors get infected?» Aida Ismailova noted.