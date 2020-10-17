12:07
USD 81.80
EUR 95.74
RUB 1.05
English

221 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours

At least 221 more people have recovered from COVID-19 and community-acquired pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

According to the center, 36 people have recovered in Bishkek, 6 — in Osh city, 23 — in Chui region, 63 — in Osh region, 40 — in Jalal-Abad region, 3 — in Talas region, 20 — in Issyk-Kul region and 30 — in Batken region.

In total, 45,509 recovered patients have been registered in the republic.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
link: https://24.kg/english/169713/
views: 42
Print
Related
Five people die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus in the last 24 hours
470 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 51,490 in total
Epidemiological situation is tense: Day patient hospitals opened in Bishkek
Infectious Diseases Hospital in Bishkek to admit COVID-19 patients only
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 38.8 million people globally
20 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Four people die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus in the last 24 hours
208 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
431 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 51,020 in total
Bishkek gets ready for second wave of COVID-19
Popular
President of Kyrgyzstan resigns President of Kyrgyzstan resigns
President Jeenbekov questions legitimacy of Japarov's approval as Prime Minister President Jeenbekov questions legitimacy of Japarov's approval as Prime Minister
Second wave of COVID-19: Work of schools proposed to be resumed locally Second wave of COVID-19: Work of schools proposed to be resumed locally
Russia suspends financial assistance to Kyrgyzstan until situation stabilizes Russia suspends financial assistance to Kyrgyzstan until situation stabilizes
17 October, Saturday
11:57
Five people die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus in the last 24 hours Five people die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus in the l...
11:55
221 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
11:52
470 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 51,490 in total
11:05
Drama Theater of Karakol needs major overhaul
10:55
Epidemiological situation is tense: Day patient hospitals opened in Bishkek
16 October, Friday
21:42
Ruslan Kazakbaev invites Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan to visit Kyrgyzstan
21:34
Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan talks to U.S. Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan