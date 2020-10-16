16:13
Infectious Diseases Hospital in Bishkek to admit COVID-19 patients only

The Republican Clinical Infectious Diseases Hospital in Bishkek stopped admitting ordinary patients. Only patients with coronavirus and community-acquired pneumonia are admitted. Chief Physician Gulzhigit Aaliev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, closure of the medical facility in stages began on October 14. After all patients are discharged, the Infectious Disease Hospital will completely close and become a «red zone». In total, about 400 patients with COVID-19 will be treated there.

One patient in critical condition is currently undergoing treatment there. She is 60 years old and has concomitant chronic heart and lung diseases.

If necessary, ordinary patients of the Infectious Diseases Hospital are sent to the National Hospital and the Chui Regional Hospital, children — to the 3rd Children’s Hospital.

The new building of the Infectious Diseases Hospital, according to Gulzhigit Aaliev, is promised to be opened one of these days.

The incidence of coronavirus and community-acquired pneumonia is growing in Kyrgyzstan. At least 431 new cases were registered for a day.
