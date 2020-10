Exchange rate of the U.S. dollar continues to grow in Kyrgyzstan. Today it costs almost 82 soms.

The currency is bought for 80.9-81.5 soms, and sold for 81.8-81.9 soms. It has grown by two soms for two days.

The nominal exchange rate is set at 80.7 soms (1.28 percent growth).

U.S. dollar started appreciating two days ago. The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan explains this by the current situation in the country and resumption of cross-border payments after suspension.