English

Ernis Ashyrbaev appointed assistant to Sadyr Japarov

Ernis Ashyrbaev has been appointed an Assistant to Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov. The Information Support Department of the Government Office reports.

Sadyr Japarov has already signed the order on his appointment.

Recall, the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan approved Sadyr Japarov for the post of the head of the Cabinet of Ministers at an extraordinary meeting on October 10. Lawyers questioned legality of the decision of a part of the deputies — a number of parliamentary procedures were violated.

Deputies discuss this issue at Ala-Archa state residence today.
