Rally in Bishkek: Japarov's supporters block entrances to Old Square

Supporters of Sadyr Japarov repeatedly hold rally in front of the Government House in Bishkek.

More than a thousand people have gathered on the Old Square. The protesters blocked the entrances to the square from both sides. Police officers are not seen at the scene. From time to time, one patrol police crew drives up to the square.

The protesters came from different regions of Kyrgyzstan. They demand to speed up the procedure for appointing their leader as the Prime Minister.

Yesterday the head of state returned the parliamentary decree on the appointment of Sadyr Japarov as the head of Government back to the Parliament.

Today the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov proposed to consider the issue on Sadyr Japarov at the next session of the Parliament. According to the press service of the head of state, he sent a letter to the Speaker of the Parliament, Kanatbek Isaev. It says that the decisions of the Parliament on approving the program, determining the structure and composition of the Government, proposed by the candidate for Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov, were returned by the Presidential Administration to Parliament due to existing violations of the law.

The Parliament started discussion of the issue at Ala-Archa state residence.
