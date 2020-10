Elnura Mambetzhunusheva was appointed the head of the State Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan. The Information Policy Department of the Government Office reported.

The relevant order was signed by the Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov. The decision was made to dismiss the «children» of the Matraimovs from work in the customs bodies and dismantle the corruption schemes they established.

By another decree, Altynbek Torutaev was relieved of his post of Chairman of the State Customs Service.