330 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 50,201 in total

At least 330 new cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the Kyrgyz Republic. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

According to the center, 68 people got infected in Bishkek, 36 — in Osh, 74— in Osh region, 12 — in Chui region, 18 — in Issyk-Kul region, 70 — in Jalal-Abad region, 9 — in Talas region and 43 — in Batken region.

In total, 50,201 cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the country since March.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
