TURKPA calls on Kyrgyz politicians to unite behind President

The Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic-Speaking Countries issued a statement in connection with the political crisis in Kyrgyzstan.

The statement notes that all constructive political forces, as well as ordinary citizens, should unite behind the elected and legitimate President Sooronbai Jeenbekov to help him overcome the legal collapse and to return the republic to the legal framework.

Political stability in the Kyrgyz Republic is a significant factor for maintaining security in the Central Asian region.

The TURKPA stressed that the country should return to the legal field, where all political processes are taking place in accordance with the Constitution.

Due to the riots in Bishkek, the head of state imposed a state of emergency until October 19, 2020, and a curfew is in force in the capital from 22.00 to 5.00.