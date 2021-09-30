Kyrgyzstan to host plenary session of TURKPA in 2022

The 10th Plenary Session of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic Speaking Countries (TURKPA) was held in the city of Turkistan (Kazakhstan). Press service of the Parliament reported.

Speakers of the Parliaments of the TURKPA member countries attended the meeting.

The participants discussed issues of the development of inter-parliamentary cooperation, political dialogue between the states, interaction in political, socio-economic, cultural-humanitarian, legal and other spheres. A total of 14 issues were considered. The annual report on the activities of TURKPA was heard, the organization’s budget for 2022 was approved, the positions of the Secretary General and his deputies were fixed.

Following the meeting, decisions were made to adopt the final document of the 10th Plenary Session — the Turkistan Declaration, as well as to hold the next 11th plenary session of TURKPA in 2022 in Kyrgyzstan.

The Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic Speaking Countries was established on November 21, 2008 in Istanbul by an agreement signed by the Chairmen of the Parliaments of Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan, Turkey and Kazakhstan.