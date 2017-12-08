Kyrgyzstan takes over chairmanship in TURKPA

The chairmanship in the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic-speaking countries (TURKPA) passed from Kazakhstan to Kyrgyzstan . This was announced today at the seventh plenary session of the Assembly, the press service of the Parliament reported.

Speaker of the Parliament Dastanbek Dzhumabekov thanked the Kazakh side for the work done. According to him, during this period of time the process of strengthening the Assembly received a new impetus.

«All necessary measures will be taken to reach a qualitatively new level of parliamentary dialogue within the framework of the assembly and cooperation between fraternal peoples. Thanks to the joint efforts of our parliaments, mutual understanding and mutual support, TURKPa today is a unique platform for interparliamentary cooperation of fraternal Turkic-speaking countries, which we must preserve and comprehensively strengthen,» Dastanbek Dzhumabekov stressed.