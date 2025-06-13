Next plenary session of TurkPA to be held in Kyrgyzstan

The regular sessions of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TurkPA) ended in Astana. The press service of the Parliament reported.

After the sessions, the heads of Parliaments of the member states of the Assembly held a press conference for representatives of the media, where they briefly spoke about the issues discussed.

Speaker of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu emphasized the importance of the meeting held under the theme «TURKTIME: The Role of Parliamentary Diplomacy» and noted that the Turkic countries should keep up with the times and look to the future together.

«Kyrgyzstan has been always interested in strengthening cooperation with all fraternal Turkic states. As today’s meeting showed, the dialogue between parliaments serves as a key platform for strengthening trust between kindred peoples, exchanging experience in the legislative sphere and political rapprochement,» he said, briefly dwelling on the topics discussed.

Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu reported that a decision was made to hold the next meeting of the TurkPA scheduled for 2026 in the Kyrgyz Republic.