Sagynbek Abdyldaev appointed new head of Financial Police of Kyrgyzstan

The former Deputy Chairman of the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes of Kyrgyzstan Sagynbek Abdyldaev was appointed the head of the state service. Sources in the Government Office told 24.kg news agency that the relevant order was signed by the Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov.

Colonel of the Financial Police Sagynbek Abdyldaev is 52 years old. He began serving for the Financial Police bodies in 2007. Prior to that, he served at the national security and customs bodies. He began his career at the presidential security service. He has two higher educations — legal and economic ones.

The new head of the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes was introduced to the staff of the state service.

The dismissed head of the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes, Bakir Tairov, headed the agency since 2018.
