Sagynbek Abdyldaev appointed new head of Financial Police of Kyrgyzstan

The former Deputy Chairman of the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes of Kyrgyzstan Sagynbek Abdyldaev was appointed the head of the state service. Sources in the Government Office told 24.kg news agency that the relevant order was signed by the Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov.
The new head of the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes was introduced to the staff of the state service.
The dismissed head of the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes, Bakir Tairov, headed the agency since 2018.