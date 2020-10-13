Tax collection plan exceeded by 1 billion soms in September

In September 2020, the set plan for tax collection was exceeded by 17.1 percent, or by 1,031.8 billion soms. The State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan provided such data.

At least 7,064.4 billion soms in taxes and payments have been collected in September. Compared to the same period in 2019, tax receipts increased by 609.5 million soms.

In general, 55,055.2 billion soms in taxes and payments have been collected for nine months of this year.

«The Tax Service is carrying out the necessary work to further ensure the receipt of tax collections in full in October, as well as for the year as a whole,» the state service stressed.