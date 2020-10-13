14:48
USD 79.62
EUR 93.55
RUB 1.02
English

Tax collection plan exceeded by 1 billion soms in September

In September 2020, the set plan for tax collection was exceeded by 17.1 percent, or by 1,031.8 billion soms. The State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan provided such data.

At least 7,064.4 billion soms in taxes and payments have been collected in September. Compared to the same period in 2019, tax receipts increased by 609.5 million soms.

In general, 55,055.2 billion soms in taxes and payments have been collected for nine months of this year.

«The Tax Service is carrying out the necessary work to further ensure the receipt of tax collections in full in October, as well as for the year as a whole,» the state service stressed.
link: https://24.kg/english/169071/
views: 82
Print
Related
Government of Kyrgyzstan exempts number of imported goods from VAT
Taxes and other payments shortfall registered in Bishkek for 8 months
PM of Kyrgyzstan urges customs and tax officers to actively collect taxes
Tax reporting deadlines extended until October in Kyrgyzstan
Sergei Ponomarev: It is necessary to simplify tax administration
Tax debtors in Kyrgyzstan granted delay until October 1, 2020
Kyrgyzstan imposes restriction on tax audits until January 1, 2021
President signs tax deferral amendments to Codes due to coronavirus
About 426.6 million soms in taxes paid remotely in Kyrgyzstan in 2019
Kyrgyzstan collects 83.9 billion soms in taxes in 2019
Popular
State of emergency and curfew to be imposed in Bishkek from October 10 State of emergency and curfew to be imposed in Bishkek from October 10
State of emergency imposed in Bishkek State of emergency imposed in Bishkek
Riots in Bishkek: Farid Niyazov released Riots in Bishkek: Farid Niyazov released
Interior Ministry explains procedure for imposing state of emergency in Bishkek Interior Ministry explains procedure for imposing state of emergency in Bishkek
13 October, Tuesday
14:35
Sooronbai Jeenbekov meets with Minister of Foreign Affairs Chingiz Aidarbekov Sooronbai Jeenbekov meets with Minister of Foreign Affa...
14:10
Tax collection plan exceeded by 1 billion soms in September
13:51
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 37.8 million people globally
13:43
Officials study possibility of resuming educational process in schools
13:33
Second wave of coronavirus: Recruitment of volunteers announced