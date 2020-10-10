Police start working in Bishkek

Guard mounting and briefing meeting with participation of all security, defense and law enforcement agencies took place on Ala-Too square in Bishkek.

Military and special vehicles drove along Chui Avenue: armored personnel carriers, military KamAZ trucks, an armored car and a large number of patrol cars.

Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs told 24.kg news agency that the law enforcement agencies have started fulfilling their direct duties — protection of public order. They were distributed throughout Bishkek.

The state of emergency is imposed in Bishkek from 20.00. Reinforced police detachments, military and people’s guards will patrol the city. It is forbidden to stay outside after 20.00 in the evening. Mass events are also prohibited.