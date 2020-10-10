National Bank: Gold and foreign exchange reserves are in safety

As of today, the valuables, gold and foreign exchange reserves of the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan are in safety. The press service of the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic informed 24.kg news agency.

The day before, a video appeared on social media showing several cash-in-transit trucks driving towards the Manas airport. Messages claimed that this was how money and valuables were taken out of the country.

The National Bank noted that they do not know whose trucks they are and what exactly they transported. But they have nothing to do with the valuables ​​of the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic.

«Valuables, gold and foreign exchange reserves of the National Bank are in safety. They are not taken anywhere,» the bank assured.

Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC informed 24.kg news agency that no facts of taking out of gold minted bars from the territory of the refinery in Kara-Balta were registered.