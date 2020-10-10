12:04
14 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan

At least 14 new cases of coronavirus infection have been registered among medical workers in Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

According to the center, one health worker became infected in Bishkek, one — in Osh city, two — in Batken region, six— in Jalal-Abad region, one — in Issyk-Kul region and three — in Osh region.

Six health workers have been discharged from home isolation for 24 hours.

In total, COVID-19 has been registered in 3,393 medical workers, 3,081 of them have recovered in the republic.
