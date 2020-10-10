10:32
MPs to elect Speaker and Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan today

Members of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan have to elect a Prime Minister and a Speaker today at an emergency meeting, which will be held at the state residence. The Parliament informed 24.kg news agency.

The candidate for the post of Speaker Myktybek Abdyldaev will announce the agenda. It is assumed that, in addition to approving the decree of the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov on imposing the state of emergency, the parliament members will consider the candidacy of Myktybek Abdyldaev, nominated by some deputies for the position of Speaker, and the candidacy of ex-deputy Sadyr Japarov, claiming the post of Prime Minister.

Riots occurred on Ala-Too square in Bishkek the day before. Supporters of Sadyr Japarov, who came to the place where the protesters of Almazbek Atambayev and Omurbek Babanov gathered, started a fight. The parties threw stones and bottles at each other.
