Over 10,000 people’s guards to patrol streets of Bishkek today

More than 10,000 people’s guards will patrol the streets of Bishkek today. Deputy Mayor of the capital, Aziz Alymkulov, announced at a briefing.

According to him, several squads have united and work together with law enforcement agencies. Particular attention is paid to the protection of strategic facilities that ensure vital functioning of the city.

«Yurts and a tent camp were set up on the southern side of the City Hall, where hot meals are provided thanks to caring citizens. There are also places for rest,» the Vice Mayor said.

He added that information from the cameras of Safe City has been constantly collected to prevent riots and looting.

In his turn, the Mayor of the capital, Aziz Surakmatov, appealed to entrepreneurs with a request to organize live broadcasts from their CCTV cameras on social media. «So we can see what is happening and can send groups of people’s guards, patrols,» he stressed.