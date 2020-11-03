People's guards awarded medals for ensuring law and order in Bishkek

People’s guards were awarded Sheriktesh and Kyrgyz Militsiyasyna 95 Zhyl medals in Bishkek. Press service of the Internal Affairs Ministry reported.

The Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Oktyabr Urmambetov thanked representatives of the people’s guards for their assistance in protection of public order, safety of citizens and interaction with the internal affairs bodies. The role of the people’s guards in ensuring law and order in the capital from October 5 to October 10, 2020 was specially noted.

Thus, for their high responsibility, discipline, and conscientiousness, the members of the people’s guards squads were awarded Sheriktesh, Kyrgyz Militsiyasyna 95 Zhyl medals, as well as thanks from the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

In connection with the epidemiological situation in the country, only representatives of the people’s guards squads were invited to the event.

In general, 3,000 people’s guards were awarded in the republic.