19:33
USD 81.80
EUR 95.16
RUB 1.02
English

People's guards awarded medals for ensuring law and order in Bishkek

People’s guards were awarded Sheriktesh and Kyrgyz Militsiyasyna 95 Zhyl medals in Bishkek. Press service of the Internal Affairs Ministry reported.

The Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Oktyabr Urmambetov thanked representatives of the people’s guards for their assistance in protection of public order, safety of citizens and interaction with the internal affairs bodies. The role of the people’s guards in ensuring law and order in the capital from October 5 to October 10, 2020 was specially noted.

Thus, for their high responsibility, discipline, and conscientiousness, the members of the people’s guards squads were awarded Sheriktesh, Kyrgyz Militsiyasyna 95 Zhyl medals, as well as thanks from the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

In connection with the epidemiological situation in the country, only representatives of the people’s guards squads were invited to the event.

In general, 3,000 people’s guards were awarded in the republic.
link: https://24.kg/english/171833/
views: 69
Print
Related
Bishkek daily guarded by up to 1,000 people’s guards
People’s guards collect money from owners of resorts in Issyk-Kul region
People’s guards, law enforcement officers to patrol Bishkek
Over 10,000 people’s guards to patrol streets of Bishkek today
People's guards protect large shopping centers in Bishkek
Popular
Arstan Alai to run for presidency in Kyrgyzstan Arstan Alai to run for presidency in Kyrgyzstan
Attack and robbery suspects detained in Bishkek Attack and robbery suspects detained in Bishkek
484 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 58,878 in total 484 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 58,878 in total
Supporters of Kursan Asanov hold rally at SCNS building in Bishkek Supporters of Kursan Asanov hold rally at SCNS building in Bishkek
3 November, Tuesday
19:01
People's guards awarded medals for ensuring law and order in Bishkek People's guards awarded medals for ensuring law and ord...
18:25
Detainee sews his mouth shut and attempts to commit suicide in Bishkek
18:12
About 7.5 billion soms in taxes and payments collected in October in Kyrgyzstan
17:58
Rally against corruption in sports held in Bishkek
16:34
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar exceeds 84 soms in Kyrgyzstan