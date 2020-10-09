People’s guards, law enforcement officers to patrol Bishkek

People’s guards will patrol Bishkek tonight. Spokesman for the Union of People’s Guards, Elan Abdykerimov, told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, volunteers will guard the capital together with the military, law enforcement agencies and representatives of security agencies.

A state of emergency is imposed on Bishkek from October 10. The Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Almazbek Orozaliev has been appointed a Commandant of the city. The curfew will be in effect from 20.00 to 8.00.

Rallies of supporters of the ex-deputy of Parliament Sadyr Japarov, former president and prime minister Almazbek Atambayev and Omurbek Babanov were held in the city.

A clash broke out between the opponents on Ala-Too square. Bodyguard of the former head of the Cabinet, Temir Sariev, is among the injured.