22:14
USD 79.62
EUR 93.55
RUB 1.02
English

People’s guards, law enforcement officers to patrol Bishkek

People’s guards will patrol Bishkek tonight. Spokesman for the Union of People’s Guards, Elan Abdykerimov, told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, volunteers will guard the capital together with the military, law enforcement agencies and representatives of security agencies.

Related news
State of emergency and curfew to be imposed in Bishkek from October 10
A state of emergency is imposed on Bishkek from October 10. The Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Almazbek Orozaliev has been appointed a Commandant of the city. The curfew will be in effect from 20.00 to 8.00.

Rallies of supporters of the ex-deputy of Parliament Sadyr Japarov, former president and prime minister Almazbek Atambayev and Omurbek Babanov were held in the city.

A clash broke out between the opponents on Ala-Too square. Bodyguard of the former head of the Cabinet, Temir Sariev, is among the injured.
link: https://24.kg/english/168597/
views: 86
Print
Related
Over 10,000 people’s guards to patrol streets of Bishkek today
People's guards protect large shopping centers in Bishkek
Popular
October 6 morning after riots in Bishkek. Photoreport October 6 morning after riots in Bishkek. Photoreport
National Bank disables SWIFT payment system to avoid transfer of money National Bank disables SWIFT payment system to avoid transfer of money
Seizure of White House in Bishkek: Looting, damage of property and arsons Seizure of White House in Bishkek: Looting, damage of property and arsons
Riots in Bishkek: Grenades explode near Dostuk hotel Riots in Bishkek: Grenades explode near Dostuk hotel
9 October, Friday
22:09
Interior Ministry explains procedure for imposing state of emergency in Bishkek Interior Ministry explains procedure for imposing state...
21:51
People’s guards, law enforcement officers to patrol Bishkek
21:42
President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov makes another statement
21:25
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan to meet at state residence
21:17
State of emergency and curfew to be imposed in Bishkek from October 10