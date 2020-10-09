16:07
COVID-19 death rate on rise in Kyrgyzstan

At least 11 people have died from coronavirus in the last three days in Kyrgyzstan. The total number of deaths from the virus in the republic is already 1,077 people.

The number of infected people is also growing. For the past three days, it has fluctuated between 245-298 new cases per day. In total, 1,189 people were infected this week. This is almost a third more than in the previous five days.

«What we see now is a total non-observance of basic preventive measures (wearing of masks, physical distancing, hugging, and so on),» the Minister of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic, Sabirzhan Abdikarimov, commented on the worsening of the epidemiological situation.

He warned about acceleration of the spread of the infection. He added that if before that the situation was tense in the south, it currently begins deteriorating in the north of the country, including Bishkek.
